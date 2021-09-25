ARCHBOLD — The 85th Hornish family reunion was held Sept. 5, at Ruihley Park Pavilion in Archbold. The Sam Hornish Jr. Family was in charge, and 25 people attended.
Kara Hornish offered a prayer before the meal. A short meeting was held and the minutes and treasurer’s report from last year were read by Kara Hornish. Connie Colwell made the motion to have the 2022 gathering at the same place and time. Susan Hurtt seconded the motion.
The oldest woman present was Susan Hurtt, who is 79. The oldest man was Harold Hornish, who is 74. The youngest person was Wes Hornish, the 7 year old son of David and Kara Hornish. The person traveling the longest distance was Levi and Marina Lamp from Coshocton. After roll call and collection, Kaelyn Hornish motioned for an adjournment and it was seconded by Carol Overmyer.
The rest of the day was spent in fellowship and reminiscing of wonderful times together. The guests look forward to next year’s reunion.
