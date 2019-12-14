FLORIDA — The Florida Public Library is celebrating the holidays in style with handmade and vintage decorations throughout the building.

Jennifer Steffen will be at the library at 10 a.m. today to demonstrate recycled paper wreaths. No registration is needed and there is no fee.

Dec. 21 will be cookie day at the library. Stop by to decorate and enjoy an old-fashioned sugar cookie from 9 a.m.-noon.

January will bring the artwork of former Florida resident, Scott Gessner, to the library. His paintings are inspired by growing up along the Maumee River. There will be a meet and greet with Gessner at 2 p.m. Jan. 30.

