HOLGATE — William F. Helmke American Legion Post 340 and Auxiliary Unit 340, Holgate, are sponsoring delegates to this summer’s Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State events.
Hayden Hartman and Richard Bower will be representing Post 340, while Carissa Meyer will be representing Unit 340. All three are students at Holgate High School.
Hartman is a senior and his school activities include cross country, basketball, track and band. Outside of school, he participates in Ohio Youth Congress and is a member of the Holgate United Methodist Church youth group. He is the son of Lindsay and Greg Hartman.
Bower is a junior and his school activities include cross country, basketball, track and FFA. Outside of school he participates in 4-H, his church group and works part time at the Holgate Lumber Company. He is the son of Stephanie and Douglas Bower.
Meyer is a junior and her school activities include volleyball, basketball, track, cheerleading and FFA. Out of school, she participates in 4-H as a club officer and camp counselor. She is the daughter of Marsha and Andrew Meyer.
Buckeye Boys State will take place June 13-20 at Miami University, Oxford. Buckeye Girls State will take place June 13-19 at the University of Mount Union. The students will be taught the government process of America during their week of attendance.
