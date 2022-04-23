Holgate High School has sent two to Buckeye Girls.

Lexa Schuller, daughter of Steve and Liza Schuller, is being sponsored by William F. Halmke American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340.

Olivia Blaker is the daughter of Corey and Carla Blaker and is being sponsored by Bevelhymer-Gilliland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 400. Both delegates are juniors at Holgate High School.

Buckeye Girls State is being held June 12-18 at the University of Mount Union. Both girls will learn about the functions of state, county and city governments.

