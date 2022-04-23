Holgate High School has sent two to Buckeye Girls.
Lexa Schuller, daughter of Steve and Liza Schuller, is being sponsored by William F. Halmke American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340.
Olivia Blaker is the daughter of Corey and Carla Blaker and is being sponsored by Bevelhymer-Gilliland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 400. Both delegates are juniors at Holgate High School.
Buckeye Girls State is being held June 12-18 at the University of Mount Union. Both girls will learn about the functions of state, county and city governments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.