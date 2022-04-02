William Helmke American Legion post 340, Holgate announced its delegate and alternate to Buckeye Boys State.
Ethan Fritz, son of Kevin and Dr. Melinda Fritz, is the delegate. The alternate is Jack Westrick, son of Matt and Maggie Westrick. Both boys are juniors at Holgate High School.
Buckeye Boys State will be held June 12-19 at Miami University. The boys will learn how the local and state government is conducted. Each boy will have a job. Some positions they will campaign for and some the boys will be appointed to just like the local and state government.
