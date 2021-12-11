Lions poster winner
Photo courtesy of Darlene Roll

The winner of the 2021-22 Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest of Ohio District 1 is Savannah Thompson, a student at Millcreek West Unity School, part of the Hilltop Youth Group. The West Unity Lions Club sponsored the contest. The theme for this years contest was “We Are All Connected.”

