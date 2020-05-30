The Henry County Township Association has awarded two $500 scholarships this year to students who have demonstrated outstanding citizenship through service and participation in community activities. A total of 18 high school seniors from throughout Henry County applied for the scholarships.

Chosen were: Jordan Arps, a resident of Richfield Township and a 2020 Patrick Henry High School graduate. Arps plans to attend Bluffton University in the fall, majoring in speech language pathology, while participating on the track and field team.

Tate Rubinstein, a resident of Napoleon Township and a 2020 Napoleon High School graduate. Rubinstein plans to attend The Ohio State University in the fall, majoring in education.

Load comments