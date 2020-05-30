The Henry County Township Association has awarded two $500 scholarships this year to students who have demonstrated outstanding citizenship through service and participation in community activities. A total of 18 high school seniors from throughout Henry County applied for the scholarships.
Chosen were: Jordan Arps, a resident of Richfield Township and a 2020 Patrick Henry High School graduate. Arps plans to attend Bluffton University in the fall, majoring in speech language pathology, while participating on the track and field team.
Tate Rubinstein, a resident of Napoleon Township and a 2020 Napoleon High School graduate. Rubinstein plans to attend The Ohio State University in the fall, majoring in education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.