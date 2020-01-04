NAPOLEON — The Henry County Chapter of PERI will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 810 Scott St., Napoleon. All Henry County retired public employees are invited to attend.
Henry County PERI to meet Tuesday
Dennis Van Scoder
