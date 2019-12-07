The Elijah Gunn Sr. Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the Excellence in Community Service award to Roger Hefflinger at its November meeting at the Johnson Family Log House in Holgate. Here, Heffinger is presented his award by chapter regent, Joyce Eberle.
