Friends and family of Del Hammon turned out Thursday afternoon at Glenn Park senior living community in Defiance to help him celebrate his 99th birthday. Due to coronavirus concerns, the World War II veteran and longtime Defiance barber sat outside the facility and waved to well-wishers who drove through to say happy birthday.
