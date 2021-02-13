Birthday/retirement

A luncheon celebration was held in honor of “Mr. Mike” Shawley on Friday at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance. A small group celebrated his birthday and his retirement as custodian/maintenance man. Shawley, who has attended St. John Lutheran Church for nearly 30 years, worked for five years at the school/church. He and his wife, Marianne, plan to do some traveling when it’s safe to do so.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

