A luncheon celebration was held in honor of “Mr. Mike” Shawley on Friday at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance. A small group celebrated his birthday and his retirement as custodian/maintenance man. Shawley, who has attended St. John Lutheran Church for nearly 30 years, worked for five years at the school/church. He and his wife, Marianne, plan to do some traveling when it’s safe to do so.
