Every Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m., the Hamler Branch Library, 162 S. Marion St., Hamler, hosts a knit & crochet group. Anyone who does needlework is welcomed to join. If you need lessons on knitting or crocheting, the group is able to teach you. There will be a display of their work during January at the library. Call 419-274-3821 for hours of operation. Shown working on a piece for display is Wanda Lou Badenhop.
