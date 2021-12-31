Wanda Badenhop

Every Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m., the Hamler Branch Library, 162 S. Marion St., Hamler, hosts a knit & crochet group. Anyone who does needlework is welcomed to join. If you need lessons on knitting or crocheting, the group is able to teach you. There will be a display of their work during January at the library. Call 419-274-3821 for hours of operation. Shown working on a piece for display is Wanda Lou Badenhop.

 Photo courtesy of Hamler Branch Library

