The Elijah Gunn Sr. Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met recently at Johnson's in Napoleon to honor the winners of the Good Citizen contest. Pictured are, from left: Sydney Rohrs, Patrick Henry High School; Madison Lipinski, Four County Career Center; Janice Knepley, DAR Good Citizen chairperson; Joyce Eberle, DAR Chapter regent; and Heath Waidelich, Pettisville High School. Not pictured is Alexis Johnson, Napoleon High School.
