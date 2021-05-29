Paulding Habitat car giveaway
Photo courtesy of Laurie Lucas

Golfers taking part in Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County’s golf outing on June 5 will have the chance to win a new car. If a golfer gets a hole-in-one during the event, they will win a car courtesy of Stykemain Chevrolet. Seen with the car is Laurie Lucas, executive director of Habitat, and Jay Dauchenhous of Stykemain. For information about the event, call 419-393-2317 or 419-789-8902.

