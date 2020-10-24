Lorna Goldenetz

Goldenetz

 Photo courtesy of The Laurels

Lorna Goldenetz, a resident of The Laurels of Defiance, celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday with a drive-thru birthday parade.

Anyone wishing to send her a birthday card may do so by sending it to: Lorna Goldenetz, The Laurels of Defiance, 1701 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance 43512.

