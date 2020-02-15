The program at the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society on Feb 24 at 7 p.m. will present the “lighter side of life” as Richard Rozevink and Dan Hasch show a collection of humorous postcards from WWI and WWII.
Before social media and photo-sharing applications, postcards were a popular way for individuals to keep in touch through pictures and short messages. Of all categories into which war postcards can be catalogued, humor is the largest.
But what was funny about war, which is violent, ruthless and bloody? It is precisely because war was all of this, and more, that soldiers needed some sort of compensating factor. Many of these soldiers feared that if they did not laugh at their hardship they would go mad. It was always an ironical laughter, not light-hearted amusement.
These humorous postcards are important historical artifacts that helped to bolster morale across the adult population during a difficult time both abroad and at home.
Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.
Visitors are welcome. In case of bad weather, call 419-636-4473 to ensure the meeting has not been cancelled.
