At the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Monday, Dianne Kline will present the program, “New Paths to Navigate Family Search.”
Family Search is a nonprofit organization and website offering genealogical records, education and software. It is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), and closely connected with the family history department of that church.
The Family Search database contains more than 2 billion digital images, including digitized books, digitized microfilm and other digital records. The main service of Family Search website is to offer access to digital images and indexes of genealogical records from all over the world.
With such a vast number of records, it can be challenging for the average person to find the particular records he/she is researching. Kline’s program is provided to learn how to navigate the site and utilize these digital records.
Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome. In case of bad weather, call 419-636-4473 to insure the meeting has not been cancelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.