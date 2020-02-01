The Defiance County Genealogical Society met Jan. 27, when genealogist Dianne Kline shared some tips to find information about ancestors on the genealogy website FamilySearch.org.
Family Search can be a good resource because it is free, it contains 3.5 billion names, and it can be used in the comfort of your own home. However, keep in mind that not every name is always indexed correctly, is spelled correctly, and that anyone can edit the family trees that have been posted. Therefore, Kline urged caution and to be sure to verify information found there.
The spelling of our ancestor’s names is not always so certain. Some immigrants Americanized their names after coming to the United States. For example, the German name Mueller, Moller, or Muller may have become Miller. Konig, Koenig, Koning may have become King.
To account for spelling errors or other variations in the spelling of names, in Family Search you can use wildcards. Wildcards are special characters you enter in a search box in place of certain letters. You can use a question mark (?) to represent one missing letter. An asterisk (*) can replace zero or more characters. For example use M?ller or M*lr.
Besides looking for ancestor’s name, Kline then demonstrated some lesser-known ways to search. Researching by geographic location, by family trees, by genealogies, by Family History Library/books, and by Wiki are all available categories.
Wiki was an area that Kline said she had not investigated until recently. She discovered that it provides research advice and basic how-to-articles. It can be browsed by place or topic or by country. When Kline clicked on the country Germany, she found German research tools, several maps, a helpful word list and samples of how to read old German script. She also found other records and funeral customs of that country. Of course, these helps can be found when searching other countries as well.
The amazing amount of online records and information on FamilySearch.org may contain some real treasures if one has the time to dig into them.
The next meeting will be held on Feb. 24 when Richard Rozevink and Dan Hasch will show “Humorous postcards from WWI and WWII.” Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.
The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
