The Defiance County Genealogical Society met Feb. 24, when historian and military collector Richard Rozevink displayed his collection of humorous postcards from World War II.
Chuckles, smiles, and outright laughter came from viewers as Rozevink narrated his PowerPoint program. Some postcards portrayed Hitler as the donkey in a pin the tail on the donkey game, or a soldier kicking a cartoon version of Hitler with the words, “He has a kick coming.”
Other card cartoons made fun of Army camp life such as soldiers having trouble marching in step, a soldier with his arm in a sling so he didn’t have to salute his officer, the military haircut, or complaining about how the military never managed to provide the soldier the right sized uniform. One card pictured a soldier on K.P. duty complaining, “Join the Army and learn a trade, they said.”
Another card depicted a parachutist jumping from a plane with the words, “The next lesson tells how to open it.”
The Navy also had its funny cartoon cards showing sailors swabbing the deck and saying, “Submerge her now. I’m ready to rinse.” Many of the Navy cartoons had to do with how a man in a Navy uniform attracted women with “a girl in every port.”
The WACs also had their humorous cards. One shows a WAC kicking a cartoon version of Hitler with the words, “WACing Hitler.”
Humorous cards listing the soldier’s most current military address and requesting mail from home were very common.
Likewise, comical military cartoons were popular in the 1940s newspapers and magazines. All of these comics helped to bolster morale during a difficult time.
At the next meeting on March 23, members are asked to share an old family recipe and any traditions or stories associated with it.
Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster S., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
