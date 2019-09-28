DELTA — The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are on the back side of the church.
John Myles, who serves on the board of trustees of the Fulton County Historical Society and volunteers as a tour guide for the museum and in the Spiess Research Center, will present the evening’s program on Victorian calling cards.
The program will feature materials from the archival collection of the Museum of Fulton County. It will explore how the Victorians used, called cards, and draws some comparisons with the use of social media today.
