DELTA — The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday when members will celebrate their annual Christmas meeting. Members can bring snacks and silent auction gifts to bid on and play life experiences bingo.
Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is at the back side of the church. If Delta Local School District is cancelled for severe weather, the meeting is cancelled.
