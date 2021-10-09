DELTA — The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. when Kimberly Brownlee and Jane Weber will present the program for the evening.
For hundreds of years, people with psychiatric, neurological, and medical conditions were often removed from society, sent to live out their days in state run facilities. From 1888 until 1973, 1,994 people who died at the Toledo State Hospital and weren’t claimed were buried in one of two cemeteries, their graves identified by small concrete blocks marked only with the number of their burial. Even these anonymous grave markers were eventually lost underground after decades of neglect.
In 2005, The Toledo State Hospital Cemetery Reclamation Project (TSHCRP) began working in cooperation with the University of Toledo and Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital to restore the two cemeteries and proclaim the honor due the people buried there. Grave markers are being located and raised above ground and names and stories are being linked with those previously anonymous blocks.
Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are on the back side of the church. We will be utilizing distancing and would appreciate the use of masks for the meeting. Visitors are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.