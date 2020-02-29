DELTA — The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta.
Guest speaker will be Patrick Bronson of the Toledo Metroparks who will present a program on “The Toledo War.”
Parking and entry to the church are on the back side of the church. If Delta schools are canceled for severe weather on the meeting day, the meeting also will be cancelled.
