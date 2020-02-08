DELTA — The Fulton County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry on the back side of the church.
Members in attendance will be viewing a webinar entitled Same Name — Different Man. Anyone with an ancestor whose name is way too common and you have a difficult time finding the right man with the right name, this webinar could be of help.
Visitors are welcome to attend this meeting. If Delta schools are cancelled for severe weather on Tuesday, the meeting also will be cancelled.
