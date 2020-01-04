DELTA — “A Taste of History” is a collection of family favorite recipes, each of which is accompanied by a family story about where the recipe originated — whether it was from a favorite ancestor or just a favorite recipe made for special family occasions.

Each book contains the normal recipes for appetizers, breads, candy, cakes, cookies, desserts, main dishes, pies, preserves, relishes, soups and salads. In addition, it contains surprising miscellaneous recipes for salves, happy marriages, floor stains, garden pest remedies, furniture polish, soap, boil treatments, wallpaper cleaner, and treatment for dropsy.

For more information, check the website at https://www.fultoncoogs.org or call 419-822-6289.

