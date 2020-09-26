DELTA — The Fulton County Chapter recently received a certificate commemorating its 40th Anniversary as a chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society.
The Fulton County Genealogical Society was founded in 1978, and the society’s first meeting involved about 20 people. Meetings were held alternately between the Swanton Public Library and the Senior Citizen Center and YMCA in Wauseon. In 1980, the chapter received its charter from the Ohio Genealogical Society.
First housed at the Swanton Public Library, then moved to the Fulton County Historical Society for several years, the chapter’s collection of more than 1,300 books and more than 200 rolls of microfilm is now located at the Evergreen Community Library, 253 Maple St., Metamora. The filmed records include newspapers for towns in the county through 1910; birth and death records beginning in 1867; marriage records from 1864 (although the county was formed in 1850, a fire in July 1864 destroyed many early records). The library holdings include family histories, county histories, obituaries, tombstone inscription books, as well as a wide variety of other Ohio county records.
COVID-19 has affected the group’s meetings for the past year but it normally meets the second Tuesday of each month except July and August, at the Trinity Lutheran Church located at 410 Taylor St., Delta.
For further information, see the website at https://www.fultoncoogs.org/ or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OGSFulton.
