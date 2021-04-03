Claire Fuerst of Ottawa has been named the recipient of the 2021 Zonta International Zonta Club of Defiance Young Women in Public Affiars (YWPA) Award. She will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
The goal of the YWPA Award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and their community and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The Zonta International YWPA Award program looks to the young women of today for the leaders of tomorrow.
Fuerst intends to pursue a major of chemistry and to eventually have a career in pharmaceutical development with a goal of working for the Environmental Protection Agency. She gives back to her community through volunteer organizations such as Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kiwanis Club and local food banks and church activities.
