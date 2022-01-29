SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former Defiance resident Katherine Fauster has written the book, “Litterary Cats,” which has been published by Page Publishing, Inc.
Fauster, who resides in Scottsdale, Ariz., with her husband, Jack, wrote the humorous work that shares daily life from the points of view of the author’s rescued cats and the family dog. From cross-country travel by both land and air, to excursions on buses, light rail, trams, tow trucks, and one police car, they tell it all. Appointments with their doctors are always descriptive adventures.
“In August of 1994, I returned from a week in Canada where I had been visiting family and friends,” said Fauster. “On our property, I noticed a terribly emaciated little calico who was desperately trying to get my attention. Jack had observed her during my absence, but because he was not fond of cats, he had done an excellent job of ignoring her. Before bedtime, I unobtrusively placed a bowl of water and some of our beagle’s food outside for the lean, hungry creature.
“The next morning, after Jack had left for the golf course, I invited her into our home where she spent the rest of her life,” continued Fauster. “Had I taken her to the local shelter, she probably would have been euthanized through no fault of her own. Unfortunately, there were simply not enough homes to accommodate all the unwanted and abandoned cats. I could not send her to her death. Fortunately, conditions have improved tremendously over the past several years; programs have been set up to help alleviate the overpopulation problem, and each little life is valued.”
Readers who wish to purchase “Litterary Cats” can do so at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble. For more information, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.