The Florida Public Library will display the artwork of former Florida resident Scott Gessner (above)throughout January. After retiring from teaching and counseling, Gessner took art classes at his local community college and discovered his talent in painting, specializing in acrylics. Most of the work on display is from memories of his childhood along the Maumee River. On Jan. 30, Gessner will be at the library from 2-3:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with library patrons.
