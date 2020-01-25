Five generations
B

The family of Helen Delventhal gathered together for a five-generation photo recently at the wedding of her granddaughter, Missy Briskey. Pictured are, from left: Delventhal’s great-great-granddaughter, Hayleigh Torrez; great-granddaughter, Brianne Torrez; Briskey; daughter, Janet Steele; and Delventhal. All are from Defiance.

Load comments