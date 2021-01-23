BRYAN — Fountain City Festival (FCF) is now accepting production team applications for its summer 2021 production.
These positions encompass a wide range of responsibilities including vocal music director, stage manager, choreographer, costume coordinator, properties coordinator, and others.
Although this year’s show selection has not been finalized due to COVID-19 uncertainties, the FCF Board is negotiating for rights to an exciting production, and is hopeful that pandemic restrictions will be lifted in the coming months. Casting typically takes place in May with rehearsals beginning shortly after, and the show presented in late July/early August.
FCF is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to bringing entertainment—specifically musical theater—to northwest Ohio audiences. The group’s musicals have become a summer tradition presented in Bryan since 1999, and featuring full-fledged, family oriented productions with large casts of all ages and a pit orchestra. Unfortunately, the 2020 production was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information or to indicate interest, contact Fountain City Festival by Feb. 1 at fountaincityfestival1@gmail.com or visit the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FountainCityFestival/.
