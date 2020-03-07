American Legion Posts 680 from Ney, and 137 from Farmer, have selected Fairview High School students Aaron Layman, Riley Krill, and Merrick Breckler to participate in this year’s American Legion Buckeye Boys State.
Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day intensive education program focusing on the operation of a hypothetical state’s government. Each participant will play a part in the operation of this state’s government, at the local, county, and state levels. Participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties, and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective, practical, and nonpartisan with city, county, and state government operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band, and recreation.
American Legion Buckeye Boys State will be held June 14-21 on the campus of Miami University, Oxford.
