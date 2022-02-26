SHERWOOD — The Fairview FFA Chapter has had yet another successful year throughout 2021 and 2022. The leadership of the officer team combined with the participation and energy of members created accomplishments and memories that will last a lifetime. Fairview’s FFA chapter consists of 29 freshmen, 13 sophomores, 5 juniors, and 10 seniors. With the majority of youth in our chapter, the upperclassmen have had to step up and show leadership skills to prepare the younger members for FFA contests, activities, and events.
The 2021-22 Fairview FFA officer team consists of Kaitlyn Zeedyk, president; Carrie Zeedyk vice president; Molly McGuire, secretary; Blake Zeedyk, treasurer; Gracie Willitzer, reporter; Brady Zeedyk, sentinel; Dawson Sines, student advisor; and Emma Zeedyk, historian.
Last spring, the chapter held the annual petting zoo. At the petting zoo, members taught elementary-aged students about animals, tractor safety, plant growth, and many other hands-on lessons. In the summer, the officer team had three days of officer training. During these three days, the team plans all activities, meetings, and events for the upcoming year. To add a little fun, competitive games were played.
At the Defiance County Fair, chapter members had a busy, yet successful week. Many chapter members placed in the top three of each of their classes with their market projects. Members worked the Defiance County Farm Bureau Barn and Grill and participated in many FFA competitions including straw stacking, scavenger hunt, human foosball, and ag Olympics.
The chapter is also proud to have four current and or past members on the junior fair court. Queen Kaitlyn Zeedyk, King Blake Zeedyk, and attendants Carrie Zeedyk and Clair Shininger have all been active in the Fairview FFA Chapter.
As the school year began, members began participating in contests. The chapter competed at the dairy cattle, dairy foods, job interviews, and public speaking contests. Members of the chapter also made the trip over to Indianapolis for the National Convention. They toured Albanese Candy Company and Fair Oaks Farms.
The chapter also had yet another successful fruit sale. In addition to this, members recently sold strawberries for the first time as an additional fundraiser. The strawberry fundraiser was a huge success. Right now, members are busy working on their science fair posters, proficiency awards, State degrees, American degrees, and are looking forward to spring contests.
Currently, the chapter is participating in National FFA Week. On Tuesday, members wore camo clothing and drove trucks to school. They also decorated cookies as the FFA emblem and talked about what is valued as a member of the FFA. On Wednesday, the chapter wore their T-shirts for a group picture and participated in a tie tying contest. Thursday was drive your tractor to school day, and members voted on which tractor is best in multiple categories. Members also wore flannels throughout the school day. On Friday, each class participated in an FFA Trivia.
Fairview FFA Chapter is looking forward to future events and activities, including the Pancake Breakfast which will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 8-11 at Fairview High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.