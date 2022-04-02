Fairview tea

The tea party hosted by Fairview elementary on Sunday included community participation. Here is a view from the event.

 Photo courtesy of Brooke Snyder

SHERWOOD — On Sunday Fairview Elementary School hosted its first ever formal tea party.

Parents, administration and teachers used the school cafeteria for a setting with a red carpet, elaborate table settings and food.

The girls were introduced by master of ceremonies Don Hange and then they walked down the red carpet with a family member or special person in their life.

Each girl was able to create their own personalized craft — some baked their favorite cake to enter the cake decorating contest, others joined in the photo session fun with family members, friends and teachers. Support from the community made this event one to remember.

