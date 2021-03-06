SHERWOOD —
American Legion Posts 680 from Ney, and 137 from Farmer, have selected Fairview High School students Aaron Layman and Ethan Grant to participate in this year’s American Legion Buckeye Boys State.
Layman, the son of Dean and Virginia Laymen, Ney, is a member of the National Honor Society at Fairview and on the football and track teams, as well as engaging in volunteer work.
Grant, the son of Gary and Casey Grant, Sherwood, is a member of the National Honor Society, Fairview High School student council and yearbook staff, as well as participating on the golf and baseball teams. He also participates in the school musical and placed first in the district for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen writing competition.
Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day intensive education program focusing on the operation of a hypothetical state’s government. Each participant will play a part in the operation of this state’s government, at the local, county, and state levels. Participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective, practical and nonpartisan with city, county and state government operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band and recreation.
American Legion Buckeye Boys State will be held June 13-20 on the campus of Miami University, Oxford.
