Fairview 1969
Photo courtesy of Anita Brandenberry

The Fairview High School class of 1969 held its 50th class reunion Sept. 14 at Crystal Fountain Auditorium in Sherwood. Guest teachers were Shirley Fritz and Peggy Johns. Class members pictured include, seated, from left: Doug Seibert, Jim Hohenberger, Dave Bok, Rick Davis, Jo Mack Kelly, Debbie Miller Themudo, Gary Heater and Ron Renollet. Middle row, from left, are: Sue Connelly Oskey, Ginny Batt Fenstermaker, Steve Stuckey, Martha Grandey Greer, Mary Mack Farmer, Gloria Wirth Shininger, Leon Smith, Rick Speiser, Randy Eldridge, Dick Guilford, Tom Shininger and Shayna Smith Delong. Back row ,from left, are: Carolyn Timbrook Kraus, Ann Wendling Hange, Susan Beattie Bentley, Mick Jacob Speiser, Cathie Bostater Bok, Anita Reagle Brandenberry, Vicki Ramus Smith, Jo Taggart Moats, Sharon Malott Wellman, Cindi Koch Zigler, Mary Kolb Oberlin and Chery Ester Wonderly. In addition to the dinner/program, class members attended a football game, an after-football gathering and a breakfast.

Load comments