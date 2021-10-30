Edon High School Class of 1975 held their 46th reunion on Sept. 25 at the Quality Inn, Holiday City. Among those in attendance were, front row from left: Mary (Siebenaler) Shook, Valda (Stutler) Colbart, Diane (Siebenaler) Moore, Sue (Hay) Dhaenens, Laura (Hake) Wehrle and Marie (Muehlfeld) Wolff. Middle row from left are: Jan (Osborn) Thomas, Belinda (Lutz) Hamel, Wanda (Moore) Hug, Brenda (Alwood) Leonard, Rebecca (Becky Hawkins) Heffelfinger, Don Fry, Mike Gearhart, Lane Towers. Third Row: Jeff Thiel, Kay (Reitzel) Vollmer, Mark VonAllmen, Kenny Reitzel, and Ray Strup.
