Edon HS Class of 75
Photo courtesy of Becky Heffelfinger

Edon High School Class of 1975 held their 46th reunion on Sept. 25 at the Quality Inn, Holiday City. Among those in attendance were, front row from left: Mary (Siebenaler) Shook, Valda (Stutler) Colbart, Diane (Siebenaler) Moore, Sue (Hay) Dhaenens, Laura (Hake) Wehrle and Marie (Muehlfeld) Wolff. Middle row from left are: Jan (Osborn) Thomas, Belinda (Lutz) Hamel, Wanda (Moore) Hug, Brenda (Alwood) Leonard, Rebecca (Becky Hawkins) Heffelfinger, Don Fry, Mike Gearhart, Lane Towers. Third Row: Jeff Thiel, Kay (Reitzel) Vollmer, Mark VonAllmen, Kenny Reitzel, and Ray Strup.

