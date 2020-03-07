FLORIDA —Steve Eberle will present a program about maple syrup at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Florida Branch Library. Eberle will demonstrate how the sap is collected from the maple trees and the process used to make maple syrup. Eberle is assisted by his two young his sons, Lucas and Levi, who help their father when he collects the maple sap and then sample the syrup as it is cooked to make sure it is just right.
Coming up at the library on March 21 at 10 a.m. is a special Spring Time Story Time for children preschool-grade 2.
Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-noon. The library is located at K671 Henry County Road 17D.
