Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday, March 8 with nine members in attendance.
First reading on application for Caroline Reinking and Sondra Shaffer. Second reading on application for Romona Miller, Nancy Homan, Sarah Steffel and re-enrollee Cynthia Leal, who then were elected to membership. Initiation will be held March 12.
Funeral dinner chairman Kay Kraber thanked everyone who donated food or helped at the Ensign dinner. The secretary read the first reading of the new bylaws.
Prizes were won by Carey Rosebrook, Mert Grogg and Kay Kraber.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, March 22 at 7:15 p.m. for the officers meeting and 7:30 p.m .for regular meeting.
