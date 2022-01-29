Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 11 members in attendance.
A thank you card was read from Tom Amsbaugh and family. President Terri Flory thanked Auxiliary members, family friends and volunteers for the dinner for the Bobby Castillo family.
Prizes were won by Mert Grogg, Nancy Bruce, Kay Kraber and Donna Baldwin. It was announced the PMP Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
The next meeting will take place Feb. 8 at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
