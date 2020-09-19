One of the first books on adult use of library makerspaces, released last month, features a chapter penned by Cara Bolley, Defiance Public Library System’s (DPLS) emerging-technologies librarian.
“Makerspaces for Adults: Best Practices and Great Projects” edited by Jennifer Hicks and Jessica Long, comprises chapters written by librarians, academics, and library professionals from around the nation, highlighting best practices, innovative ideas, and makerspace success stories. It was published by Maryland-based Rowman and Littlefield Publishing Group.
Makerspaces are collaborative workspaces with the supplies and guidance needed to promote various types of hands-on creativity, from knitting and paper-crafting, to woodwork, 3D printing, and more. DPLS introduced its MakerSpace, located in the mezzanine area of the Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., in 2018.
Bolley, who manages the DPLS MakerSpace, chose to focus her chapter on a popular choose-your-craft adventure, “I Saw it on Pinterest,” that allowed patrons to vote on which project they wanted to undertake.
“They didn’t guarantee anyone a spot in the book,” Bolley said. “Even after you wrote it, it wasn’t guaranteed.”
Bolley, who has been with DPLS for six years, also has contributed an article to Children and Libraries, an American Library Association journal.
She received a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) degree from Kent State University, and a bachelor’s degree in digital media arts, concentrating on animation, from Huntington University.
As she works to keep DPLS on the cutting-edge of makerspace programming, Bolley said she hopes to add more woodworking options and a more advanced laser cutter in the future.
“Those are good things to add, because a lot of people can’t have that stuff in their homes,” Bolley said. “Maybe they rent, or else they just don’t have the space.”
Bolley provides classes at the main library and branch locations, as well as virtual courses and one-on-one assistance in the MakerSpace. (In-person programming at DPLS is currently suspended due to COVID-19.)
To make an appoint to use the Silhouette cutter, Ellison Die Machine, or 3D printer at the Defiance Public Library, contact Bolley at 419-782-1456 ext. 1108 or HYPERLINK “mailto:cbolley@defiancelibrary.org” cbolley@defiancelibrary.org.
To find out more about MakerSpace programming at DPLS, visit defiancelibrary.org.
