The 68th reunion of the Defiance High School class of 1951 and the 67th reunion of the class of 1952 were celebrated together at Vagabond Village Restaurant on Sept. 12.
Toastmaster or the afternoon was Ken Morris. A memorial service for deceased classmates was conducted by Doug Erman for the class of 1951 and Louis Simonis for the class of 1952.
The class of 1951 members attending from out of town were: Ken and Shirley (Amsbaugh) Morris, Temperance, Mich.; Herb and Arlene (Butler) Short, Middlebury, Ind.; Doug Erman, Delphos; and Dave and Zora (Weaner) Matson, Fort Wayne.
Class of 1951 members attending from Defiance were: Mary L. (Romaine) Hoeffel, Betty (Bilderback) Behringer, Betty (Floehr) Lehman, Marilyn (Ellsworth) Colwell, Kate (Froelich) Donley, Ruth (Harmon) Relue, Paul Warnimont, Harry and Nancy Fry, John Oelke, Jim and Kathy Goedde, Doris (Webb) Ng and Nancy (Mast) Mock.
The class of 1952 members attending from out of town were: Harley and Judy Bodenbender, Plain City; Mary (Fessel) Page, St. Petersburg, Fla.; James and Penny VanVlerah, West Unity; and Lou An (Marsh) Weaner, Napoleon.
Class of 1952 members attending from Defiance were: Betty (Batt) Stevens and guest, Marie Culler; Bob and Karen (Slough) Brown; Arlene (Beindorf) Butler; Jack Hale and guest Agnes McDonald; Murlan and Helen Miller; Louis and Helen Simonis; Betty (Webb) Pickering; and John Weaner.
