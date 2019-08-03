The Defiance High School class of 1954 met July 25 at El MeZcal Restaurant to celebrate their 65th class reunion.
George Briggs shared remembrances from classmates who could not attend. Carolyn (Cooper) Bell, from Florida, was recognized for traveling the farthest. Ted Paxton was honored for recently receiving his diploma.
Those in attendance were: Janice and Harvey Boyce, Elaine and Kenny Harris, Bob Shock, Joanne Bonnet, Potsy (Daft) Schindler, Donna and George Briggs, Roger and Dolores (McBroom) Williamson, Joan and Ted Paxton, Marvelle (March) Wilhelm, Carolyn (Cooper) Bell, Nina (Coressel) Mayes and Carol (Andrews) Belau.
Patsy Schindler was chosen as next year’s chairperson.
