Members of the Defiance High School class of 1962 celebrated their 75th birthdays Saturday at Defiance VFW Post 3360. Classmates enjoyed a breakfast that morning at Shoney’s.
Those attending from Defiance were: Roxy Agams Morton, Barbara Boehm Dales, Martha Clemens Memmer, John and Carol Ehlinger, Frank and Carol Flickinger Eitniear, Ron and Susan Kent McDowell, Ken Ludwig, Roger and Mert Marihugh Grogg, Fred McBroom, Ethel Rost Stambaugh, Leo Royal, Gary Shock, Jim Spengler, John and Mary Spies Goldenetz, Ron Stuckey, Dan and Pat Wagner, Mike Walter and Steve and Judy Zachrich.
Attending from out of town were: Connie Bailey Horney, Fort Wayne; MaryAnn Cook Yates, Lewiston, N.Y.; Willy and Jo Holcombe, Tavenier, Fla.; Ray and Sandy Hauth, San Tan, Ariz.; Wendy Hauth Benjamin, San Tan, Ariz.; Jane Hench Meyer, Bluffton, Ind., and guest Carolyn Hench Scott; Jane Howard Zeller and Marvin Estle, Clear Lake, Ind.; Dave and Rita Iliff, Kalida; Paul and Lynne Lenz, Ottawa; Sara McGrew Daoust, Mobile, Ala.; Shellie McKeen Bronson, Sun Valley, Idaho; Sharon Ruck Meyer, Napoleon; Bruce and Terri Schweitzer Bishop, Greensburg, Pa.; Doug Smith, Katy, Texas; Robert and Janet Tadsen, Wauseon; and Nancy Williamson Martin, Venice, Fla.
The birthday party committee members were the Tuesday morning coffee crew which included the following: Roxy Adams Morton, Barb Boehm Dales, John and Carol Ehlinger, Jane Howard Zeller, Susan Kent McDowell, Mert Marihugh Grogg, Fred McBroom, Ethel Rost Stambaugh, Sharon Ruck Meyer, Ron Stuckey, Mike Walter and Steve and Judy Zachrich.
The groups 60th class reunion will be held in the fall of 2022. All information on the next reunion and any other class information may be viewed on the class website: www.classcreator.com/Defiance-Ohio-1962. The committee asks that classmates update their profile when they have changes in address, email or phone number.
