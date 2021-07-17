DHS class of 1971
Photo courtesy of Bob Gutman

The Defiance High School class of 1971 is having its 50th class reunion celebration August 14 at the Defiance Elks Club at 5 p.m. Admission is free, cash bar and menu. Shown here discussing the reunion are, from left: classmates John Behringer, Wayne Bronson, Bob Gutman, and Jim Pixler. This is an informal gathering due to COVID. For more information, call Bob Gutman at 419-769-0899.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments