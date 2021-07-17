The Defiance High School class of 1971 is having its 50th class reunion celebration August 14 at the Defiance Elks Club at 5 p.m. Admission is free, cash bar and menu. Shown here discussing the reunion are, from left: classmates John Behringer, Wayne Bronson, Bob Gutman, and Jim Pixler. This is an informal gathering due to COVID. For more information, call Bob Gutman at 419-769-0899.
