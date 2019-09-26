Deputy Glanz

Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Glanz and his drug dog, Andy, pose with some of the children following his presentation at the McClure Community Library.

McCLURE — Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Glanz and his drug dog, Andy, recently gave a presentation to the children and parents of Explorers at the McClure Community Library. Anyone wishing to join the Explorers may attend the meeting each Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

New activities at the library include: the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. there will be a card playing group, on the second Tuesday each month at 1 p.m. the crochet group meets, and on the third Tuesday at 2 p.m. the new writing group will meet.

The third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. the make and take greeting cards group will meet and every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. there will be story time.

