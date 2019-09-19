The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with senior vice president Jenna Karr with 13 members present.
Following the approval of minutes from the last meeting and the reading and filing of the treasurer’s report, Karr presented a short program honoring the victims of 9/11, followed by a moment of silence.
After the reading an acceptance of the audit report, members were informed that next month is inspection. All officers and chairmen were reminded to have their report ready.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, following a potluck dinner at 6 p.m.
