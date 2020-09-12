The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with nine members present.

Chris Taylor will once again head up the Wreaths Across America effort. Wreaths will be $15 each, or buy two and get one free. The last day to order wreaths is Nov. 1.

Jenna Carr did a tribute ceremony for the victims of 9/11. It also was noted that September is Suicide Awareness Month and members were reminded to support veterans.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, following a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m.

