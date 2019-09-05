The Defiance High School class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion on Sept. 13-14. On Sept. 13, the class will gather at 6:30 p.m. for the high school football game, followed by a mixer at Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave.

On Sept. 14, there will be a tour of the old building on Arabella Avenue starting at 10 a.m., led by former superintendent Mike Struble. A photo will be taken at 9:30 a.m. The class of 1969 is the last class to graduate from the 1918 building.

A golf scramble is set for Saturday morning with Diane Posey at Eagle Rock. Dinner and a dance will wrap up the evening at Eagles Aerie 372, Perry Street. Appetizers will be served at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The band will perform, starting at 8 p.m. A ticket is required for the dinner and dance.

In addition, a foreign exchange student will be in attendance.

For more information, contact Sharon Ott at 760-987-9228.

