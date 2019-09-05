The Defiance High School class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion on Sept. 13-14. On Sept. 13, the class will gather at 6:30 p.m. for the high school football game, followed by a mixer at Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave.
On Sept. 14, there will be a tour of the old building on Arabella Avenue starting at 10 a.m., led by former superintendent Mike Struble. A photo will be taken at 9:30 a.m. The class of 1969 is the last class to graduate from the 1918 building.
A golf scramble is set for Saturday morning with Diane Posey at Eagle Rock. Dinner and a dance will wrap up the evening at Eagles Aerie 372, Perry Street. Appetizers will be served at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The band will perform, starting at 8 p.m. A ticket is required for the dinner and dance.
In addition, a foreign exchange student will be in attendance.
For more information, contact Sharon Ott at 760-987-9228.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.