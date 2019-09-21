The Defiance High School class of 1959 held its 60th class reunion recently at Kissner’s Restaurant, Defiance, for an evening of reminiscing.
Those in attendance included classmates from Defiance: Dick Trame, Bill Shipman, Bonnie Lang Shock, Dixie Dowdy Jesse, Susan Brown Diemer, Jeannette Sontchi Melia, Carol Ludwig Delano, Vicki Smith Tadsen, James Yeager, Jane Wellman Shock, Sally Tustison Myers, Marva Hewitt Clingaman, Roger McCabe, Jim Anderson, Barton Scott, Eugene Vogel, Frank Commiso and Judy Whitacre.
Those from out of town included: Mary Ann Johnson Mariasy, Toledo; Bert Royal Fintel, Bowling Green; Lynn Rigg Franklin, N.C.; Roger Memmer, St. Cloud, Fla.; Judy McBroom Zinober, Sylvania; Jean Wellman Messner, Gunison, Colo.; Gay Walker Finn, Columbus; Susan McConkey Pretzer, Saginaw, Mich.; James Etchie, Wauseon; Ann Leach Buntz, Arlington, Virg.; Judy Burmeister Moser, Naples, Fla.; Jenni Walz Loynd, Brentwood, Mo.; Sallee Simpkins Burns, Holland, Ohio; Mike Burns, Holland, Ohio; and Mike Schultz, Lincoln, Calif.
